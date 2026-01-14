I-PAC Raids: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday disposed of the petition filed by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of collecting confidential party documents during the January 8 raids and search operations at the Indian Political Action Committee's (I-PAC) office in Salt Lake and at I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain’s residence in central Kolkata.

The HC's single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh thus accepted the ED's submission that the central agency's officials could not seize anything during the searches. TMC had also claimed I-PAC has been working as its vote-strategy agency since 2020.

Also Read- 'Now I Will See You In Court,' Says West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari After CM Mamata Banerjee Fails To Reply To Legal Notice

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Happened In Court

As the matter came up for hearing in the Court on Wednesday afternoon, the central probe agency's counsel and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju submitted that ED officials could not seize any document from the two premises during the searches conducted in connection with a money laundering probe.

The Additional Solicitor General also submitted that whatever documents ED officials were attempting to collect during the raid were taken away by West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, according to IANS. Raju also insisted that his submissions on these two points be recorded.

Subsequently, Justice Ghosh disposed of the TMC's petition, accepting the ED's stand in the matter.

On allegations that the ED collected confidential party documents from the two premises, the Additional Solicitor General argued that Trinamool Congress should instead file a case against CM Banerjee, since it was she who allegedly took away the documents, IANS further reported.

Raju also noted that the individual who filed the affidavit on behalf of the party was not present at the spots during the January 8 raids and thus had no direct knowledge of what happened during the searches.

BJP's Reaction

After the Court's disposal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "In West Bengal, the manner in which the High Court today rejected the Trinamool Congress’s claim has made it constitutionally clear that the TMC’s claim was completely improper from both moral and constitutional perspectives. However, this entire process raises several serious political questions..."

Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "In West Bengal, the manner in which the High Court today rejected the Trinamool Congress’s claim, has made it constitutionally clear that the TMC’s claim was completely improper from both moral and constitutional perspectives. However, this… pic.twitter.com/AxbWZgfH8X — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2026

TMC Vs ED

In the main petition filed by the probe agency accusing the Chief Minister Banerjee of misusing her constitutional position by allegedly creating hindrances to the official duties of ED officials during the searches on January 8.

The hearing was adjourned by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday. The Additional Solicitor General sought an adjournment, stating that an ED petition in the same matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

(with IANS inputs)