Edappadi K Palaniswami In Delhi: A Possible Reunion Of AIADMK-BJP On Cards Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls 2026?

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: With a little more than one year to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the AIADMK and the BJP are looking to solidify their presence and regain ground in their strongholds. The DMK is ruling the state for the second consecutive term and may look for a third term next year. With the assembly polls in sight, two AIADMK leaders are in Delhi, hinting at a possible reunion talks with the BJP.

According to media reports including that of the Indian Express, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami is slated to hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If the BJP and the AIADMK come together ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, it could prove to be a defining moment in state politics. Despite its downfall, the AIADMK remains a political force to reckon with in the state as no other political party has such a wide appeal in the state apart from the DMK.

There are no major options available for the BJP and the AIADMK in the state with the DMK and the Congress in power. With the BJP and AIADMK increasing their vote share in the last polls, their coming together can boost the alliance's prospects.

According to reports, the BJP is ready to play the second fiddle in the state, just like Andhra Pradesh where it's a junior partner of the Telugu Desham Party. The AIADMK leaders are of the opinion that if the BJP agrees to their concerns, then the alliance is possible.

The AIADMK first forged an alliance with the BJP during a turbulent period following the 2016 demise of J. Jayalalithaa and the ensuing split within the party. At the time, several decisions made by the AIADMK-led government were widely perceived as being influenced by the BJP.

However, after the DMK's sweeping victories in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Edappadi K. Palaniswami gradually distanced himself from the BJP, officially severing ties in September 2023. Growing ideological differences, particularly regarding the approach of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, further deepened the divide.

According to sources, the AIADMK's reconsideration of an alliance now hinges on specific conditions. One key demand is the establishment of a high-powered steering committee to oversee interactions with the BJP—one that would wield more authority than Annamalai, signalling that AIADMK's top brass seeks direct engagement with the BJP's central leadership. Additionally, the AIADMK insists that the BJP withdraw support for party dissidents T. T. V. Dhinakaran and O. Panneerselvam, as past attempts to reintegrate them into the AIADMK fold had created friction.

Despite these demands, BJP leaders may find them acceptable, given that the AIADMK has not sought Annamalai’s removal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to express confidence in Annamalai’s leadership, reinforcing his pivotal role in steering the BJP’s ambitions in Tamil Nadu.