Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009977https://zeenews.india.com/india/edge-of-an-abyss-sheikh-hasina-raises-alarm-over-bangladesh-s-condition-3009977.html
NewsIndia‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s condition
SHEIKH HASINA

‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s condition

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina warned the nation is at the “edge of an abyss,” citing rising violence, instability, and extremist forces, and said the country is facing one of its most dangerous phases.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s conditionImage: ANI

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed concern over the condition of the country, describing it as being “at the edge of an abyss.” In a strongly worded statement, she said Bangladesh is passing through one of the most dangerous phases in its history, marked by violence, instability, and the growing influence of extremist communal forces.

Referring to the country’s founding history, Hasina invoked the legacy of the Liberation War and the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

“Bangladesh stands today at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history. The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators,” Hasina was quoted by ANI as saying.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death,” she added.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

J&K news
J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
Technology
WEF 2026: India emerges as major AI force backed by reforms, digital infra
Jammu and Kashmir
Heavy Snowfall Turns Kashmir into ‘Winter Paradise’; Flights Cancelled, Highwa
Technology
Goodbye to Chinese smartphone monopoly? India likely to launch domestic phones
Uttar Pradesh
UP:Devotees take holy dip at Saryu Ghat amid chilly weather on Basant Panchami
PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi takes 'CMC govt' jibe at DMK; says voters betrayed
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here
PM Modi kerala
PM Modi notices boy holding his portrait during Kerala rally, says this next..
cbse recruitment 2026
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected soon
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected shortly