‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s condition

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed concern over the condition of the country, describing it as being “at the edge of an abyss.” In a strongly worded statement, she said Bangladesh is passing through one of the most dangerous phases in its history, marked by violence, instability, and the growing influence of extremist communal forces.

Referring to the country’s founding history, Hasina invoked the legacy of the Liberation War and the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

“Bangladesh stands today at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history. The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators,” Hasina was quoted by ANI as saying.

“Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death,” she added.

