CBSE OSM row: Top officials sacked after students flag massive evaluation glitches

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The CBSE Chairman and Secretary have been transferred. An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE. pic.twitter.com/esakjV4sqv — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

A One-Member Committee has been constituted to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).



(1) The Committee will be chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building… pic.twitter.com/JfN5VqYZ2f — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026