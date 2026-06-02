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NewsIndiaCBSE OSM row: Top officials sacked after students flag massive evaluation glitches
CBSE 12 RESULTS

CBSE OSM row: Top officials sacked after students flag massive evaluation glitches

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Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE OSM row: Top officials sacked after students flag massive evaluation glitchesNational Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stage a protest against the Class 12 OSM controversy on May 30. (Photo: IANS)

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