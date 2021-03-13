Effortless and painless, says Ratan Tata after getting first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: 'Effortless and painless', expressed the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, after getting the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday (March 13, 2021).

Ratan Tata also truly hoped that everyone can be immunised and protected soon. The Tata Trusts Chairman took to his official Twitter account to announce the news. He wrote, "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon."

Ratan Tata shared the news on a day when India recorded a significant milestone in its countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive which started on January 16, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), more than 20 lakh (20,53,537) coronavirus vaccine doses were given on Day-56 of the vaccination drive (March 12) through 30,561 sessions. This is the highest single-day vaccine administration so far.

"16,39,663 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose (Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers) and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the 2nd dose of vaccine," said the MoHFW.

Cumulative of over 2.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday. These include 72,93,575 HCWs (1st dose), 41,94,030 HCWs (2nd dose), 72,35,745 FLWs (1st dose) and 9,48,923 FLWs (2nd Dose), 12,54,468 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 72,91,716 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2, whereas, the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Meanwhile, India recorded 24,882 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the country's active count climbs to 2.02 lakh.