/Egg thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence | WATCH

As an internal crisis within Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepens, senior party leader Kunal Ghosh was attacked with an egg while leaving former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata. A local youth approached Ghosh and attacked him with an egg on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Rebel MPs faction of TMC announced a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and coordination with NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday said that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
She said the group met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter seeking a separate seating arrangement, claiming they constitute more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the lower House of Parliament.
"We, the twenty MPs elected from the AITC, met the Speaker and submitted a letter requesting to sit separately; these twenty MPs constitute more than two-thirds of our total strength. We are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Moving forward, we will work for the nation and collaborate with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister," Dastidar said.
Three Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Baraik - have resigned from the House and party membership.
Earlier today, Kunal Ghosh criticised the rebel faction of TMC, claiming that the BJP had refused to induct them, forcing them to seek political shelter elsewhere.
Ghosh said the real issue was not their new affiliation but the BJP's decision to keep them at arm’s length despite their efforts to align with the party.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A local youth throws an egg on TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh who was leaving from the residence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/CHscjF6qFb— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026
"They joining the NCPI is not the main story. The real story is that the BJP has shut its doors on them. They wanted to be close to the BJP and become part of the NDA. They have been in touch with BJP leaders, visiting their residences and holding discussions, yet they have ended up joining another party that very few people know much about," Ghosh said.
He further alleged that while the BJP had engaged with the rebel leaders, it stopped short of formally welcoming them into the party.
"They are like guests who are allowed to stay nearby but are not invited into the house. If the BJP truly wanted them, why didn't it induct them? Why wasn't there a formal welcome? The fact that they were not accepted shows the lack of importance the BJP attaches to them," he added.
Ghosh also questioned the process through which the rebel MPs were inducted into the NCPI, calling it a matter of concern for democratic norms.
"I don't know much about the NCPI and won't comment on the party itself. However, our sources suggest there was no formal meeting, resolution or decision by the party before these inductions. Who authorised their entry? The MPs were negotiating with the BJP, not with NCPI leaders. They were not even handed a party flag. The entire episode raises serious questions and is unfortunate for democracy," he said.
Commenting on actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh's move to the NCPI and its alignment with the NDA, Kunal Ghosh said it contradicted the mandate on which she was elected.
"She won her Lok Sabha seat on votes that were cast against the BJP. Moving closer to the NDA after receiving an anti-BJP mandate is not appropriate," he said.
Responding to a question about MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay, Ghosh noted that she is his sister-in-law and expressed hope that she would remain loyal to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
"Nayna Bandyopadhyay is my sister-in-law. We had pledged that we would stand by Didi and not leave her side. Her husband may have left, but I hope she continues to remain with the party," he said.
The Trinamool Congress has been facing internal unrest following its defeat in the Assembly elections. Several MLAs have expressed dissent, while a group of party MPs has reportedly approached the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament.
(with agencies input)
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