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  • /Egg thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence | WATCH

Egg thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence | WATCH

TMC MP was hit with egg while leaving the Kolkata residence of Mamata Banerjee. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Egg thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence | WATCH
Image Credit: L-Screengrab/ANI, R- IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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