/Eggs thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh’s car en route to Serampore

Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was hurled by eggs while he was on his way to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee, alleged Ghosh on Saturday.
#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says that eggs were hurled at his car while he was going to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee.— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026
(Video Source: Kunal Ghosh) pic.twitter.com/BRUMWmwofv
Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was allegedly hurled by eggs while he was on his way to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee, alleged Ghosh on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place in the Uttarpara area.
Visuals from the incident showed the rear window of Ghosh’s car smashed, with eggs being hurled at the vehicle. Ghosh alleged that his car was attacked and that the road was blocked during the incident.
He also alleged that no police personnel were present at the spot.
Ghosh said he was returning to Kolkata and would approach Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint.
TMC leaders alleged that the incident was carried out by BJP supporters, though the allegation has not been independently established.
The incident comes amid a political standoff between the TMC and police in Serampore ahead of Mamata Banerjee’s rally.
Police had arrested two TMC volunteers, Sudip Acharya and Nur Islam, on Thursday in connection with extortion cases.
The TMC had also claimed that more than 150 party workers, including women, had been rounded up across the district ahead of the rally.
The Serampore Court grounds meeting had earlier faced legal hurdles before the Calcutta High Court permitted it subject to conditions, including restrictions on attendance and arrangements for police security.
This is a developing news story. More details are awaited.
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