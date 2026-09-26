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Eggs thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh’s car en route to Serampore

Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was hurled by eggs while he was on his way to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee, alleged Ghosh on Saturday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Eggs thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh’s car en route to Serampore
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab/X

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