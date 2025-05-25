Eid al-Adha 2025: When Will The Dhu al-Hijjah Cresent Be Sighted In India, Pakistan And Bangladesh?

New Delhi: The sacrificial festival of Eid al-Adha, one of the most sacred events of Islam, is round the corner. It hinges on the sighting of the crescent moon. On 10th day of the last month of Arabic callender, Dhu al-Hijjah, the festival is celebrated with Muslims across the world offering animal sacrifices.

It holds immense spiritual weight in Islam. On the 10th day of the month, annual pilgrimage of hajj concludes and Eid is observed. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) test of faith and the divine intervention – which replaced his son with a ram for sacrifice.

By why does the moon sighting matter? The Islamic calendar follows a lunar system wherein months begin with new moon sighting. Religious scholars and local committees in South Asia take responsibility for confirming the moon’s visibility.

On the 29th day of Dhul Qa’dah (the month preceding Dhu al-Hijjah), often positioned in open spaces with a clear view of the horizon, observers look for the first sliver of the moon after sunset. The next day is marked as the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah if the crescent is seen and verified. If it does not happen, the month completes 30 days, and Dhu al-Hijjah begins the following day.

Science and Tradition Meet

In addition to the traditional ways of moon sighting, modern technology is increasingly being used to supplement the process. Lunar visibility charts and astronomical data now offer accurate predictions. It helps communities plan ahead.

Different regions rely on different practices – while some prioritise local sightings, others follow announcements from Saudi Arabia.

Key Dates for 2025

The critical moon sighting in 2025 is expected to occur after maghrib (sunset) prayers on May 28, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhul Qa’dah. If the crescent is spotted that evening, Dhu al-Hijjah will begin from May 29 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 7.

If the moon is not sighted on May 28, Dhul Qa’dah will complete 30 days, and Dhu al-Hijjah will commence on May 30. Eid al-Adha, in this case, will fall on June 8.

A Shared Spiritual Experience

The moon sighting, beyond calendars and calculations, brings a shared sense of unity and anticipation. Whether observed through the naked eye or announced by religious authorities, the moment marks the beginning of days filled with community, reflection, prayer and the spirit of sacrifice.

Muslims across South Asia, as the date approaches, prepare to welcome Dhu al-Hijjah with open hearts and culminate in the joyous celebration of Eid al-Adha.