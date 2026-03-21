Eid celebrated peacefully across J&K amid tight security; Omar Abdullah questions Jamia Masjid closure

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervour, enthusiasm, and communal harmony, even as tight security arrangements were in place throughout the region. Thousands of devotees gathered at mosques, shrines, and Eidgahs to offer special prayers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The largest congregation was witnessed at the revered Hazratbal Shrine, where a massive number of worshippers assembled despite chilly weather. Among those present were National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

However, the historic Jamia Masjid remained closed for Eid prayers once again, drawing criticism from political leaders.

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Omar Abdullah voices concern

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the ongoing global conflict and its impact.

“Today my only prayer was that this unjust war which is imposed on us by America and Israel should end soon, no Muslim country across globe is today worried because of the war,” he said.

He added that the conflict would have both economic and emotional consequences.

“We are seeing the effects of LPG and oil all over the country. Tomorrow, prices will rise. How much negative impact will it have on our country? It will definitely have an impact,” he said.

Highlighting the emotional dimension, he said, “First of all, it impacts on our sentiments. It have a sentimental impact on the entire Muslim community. Along with that, it will have an impact on the whole country. Our sentiments are hurt. But for those who find it difficult to run their homes because of LPG and diesel, it will have an impact on them as well.”

Criticism over Jamia Masjid closure

The Chief Minister also expressed anguish over the denial of permission to hold Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid, questioning claims of normalcy.

“Peacefully, Eid prayers have been offered in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, once again, Eid prayers have not been allowed in the historical Jamia Masjid of Srinagar. I feel very saddened by this,” he said.

Taking a dig at the authorities, he added, “The security and law enforcement officials who are in charge of security and law and order repeatedly say that the situation is normal. But what kind of normalcy is this? Eid prayers are not allowed in the largest mosque in Srinagar.”

He expressed hope that such decisions would be reconsidered. “I hope that such decisions will be changed and people will be allowed to offer their prayers freely,” he said.

Mehbooba Mufti calls for prayers for Ummah

Mehbooba Mufti also extended Eid greetings and urged people to remember those facing hardship across the Muslim world, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon and Iran.

She expressed regret that prayers for these regions were not offered at one of the gatherings she attended, stressing that Eid prayers should include the entire Muslim Ummah.

In her message, she said, “While people celebrate the festival after the holy month of Ramadan, they should also remember those across the Muslim world who are going through difficult times and pray for relief and peace for them.”

She also appealed to people to help those in need, calling for unity, compassion and solidarity.

Tight security, peaceful celebrations

Despite concerns over restrictions at Jamia Masjid, Eid prayers across Kashmir were conducted peacefully, with no reports of any untoward incident.

V. K. Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, said elaborate security and traffic arrangements had been made across the region.

He stated that adequate personnel were deployed in all districts to ensure that people could offer prayers peacefully and return home without inconvenience.