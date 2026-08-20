/Eid-e-Milad 2026: Is August 26 a govt holiday in India? Check date, significance and celebration here

Eid-E-Milad, also called Mawlid or Milad-un-Nabi, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims across India, and plenty of other countries, observe it. This year, the question on people's minds is: will August 26, 2026 actually be a government holiday?
According to official government holiday calendars, Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi 2026 will be observed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in India. The Government of Maharashtra and other official lists, including India Post, also confirm the same date as a public holiday.
The Islamic calendar runs on the lunar cycle, so depending on which community's moon-sighting tradition you're following, the exact date might shift slightly.
The Islamic calendar depends on the sighting of the moon, and it's not uniform across regions. Some calendars put 12 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH on August 25, while others mark it on August 26.
There's also a split in tradition itself: some communities mark the day on 12 Rabi al-Awwal, others on 17 Rabi al-Awwal. That difference alone can shift the Gregorian date.
Yes, it's on India's 2026 gazetted/closed holiday list. Central and state calendars, Maharashtra included, mark August 26, 2026 as a public holiday.
Private companies aren't obligated to close, and the actual rules shift depending on the state, the workplace, and local notifications.
Whether banks close comes down to the RBI's regional holiday list, which varies by state and city. So banks in one part of the country might shut their doors while branches elsewhere stay open as usual.
Even where banks do close, though, the essentials keep working: UPI, net banking, mobile banking, ATMs. None of that stops for a holiday.
India Post also includes Eid-E-Milad (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday) in its 2026 holiday list. This means post office counter services may remain closed in many locations on this day.
The day commemorates Prophet Muhammad's birth, the final prophet in Islam. It's a moment for reflecting on his life, his teachings, his message centred on peace, kindness, and compassion.
Mawlid, translated literally, just means "birth", but the observance goes further than that; it's about revisiting values like charity, forgiveness, and helping others.
Celebrations aren't identical everywhere, but a few things tend to show up again and again:
1. Prayers and gatherings at mosques
2. Lectures and recitations covering the Prophet's life
3. Processions Julus in certain areas
4. Acts of charity, helping those in need
5. Community meals, shared gatherings
6. Mosques and neighbourhoods decorated for the occasion
However, not all Muslims celebrate it in the same way, and observance practices differ.
August 26, 2026 is where things currently stand for Eid-E-Milad, officially listed as a government holiday in India. Bank and office closures will vary depending on where you are, sure. But at its heart, the day stays what it's always been: a religious occasion built around peace, compassion, and unity, rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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