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  • /Eid-e-Milad 2026: Is August 26 a govt holiday in India? Check date, significance and celebration here

Eid-e-Milad 2026: Is August 26 a govt holiday in India? Check date, significance and celebration here

Eid-E-Milad 2026 is expected to be observed on August 26 in India and is listed as a government holiday in many official calendars. The day commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and promotes messages of peace, compassion, and unity.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Eid-e-Milad 2026: Is August 26 a govt holiday in India? Check date, significance and celebration here
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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