Eid markets across Kashmir see 50% slump amid inflation and Gulf tensions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has dampened the festive spirit of Eid-ul-Adha in Kashmir. Shopping has reportedly declined by nearly 50 per cent, while rising inflation has placed an additional financial burden on people across the Valley.

This year, Eid-ul-Adha has failed to bring the usual joy and festive colours to Kashmir, as the impact of the Gulf war and inflationary pressures has strained the finances of common people, keeping shoppers away from markets and leaving traders and livestock dealers counting losses.

Major markets in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and other districts have reported lower footfall compared to previous years. Shopkeepers said customers are restricting purchases to essential items and postponing non-urgent spending amid growing economic uncertainty.

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President of Gonikhan Market, Mir Mohammad Yaseen, whose market is considered among the busiest in Kashmir during festivals, said, “People don’t have money for shopping. Whatever shopping is happening is mostly for kids. Girls come for mehndi. Tomorrow is Eid, and we thank God that we are in good health. Work is less because petrol prices have gone up, and this has caused inflation. There is a crowd in the market, but no one shops. We pray that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, business improves. We have witnessed 50 per cent fewer shoppers this time compared to previous Eids, and that too in this market, which is a hub. Other markets have almost no work.”

Another shopkeeper, Manzoor Ahmed Kar, said, “Markets usually remain abuzz 10 days before Eid, but this year people have started coming only in the last three to four days, and even then shopping is very limited because the purchasing power of common people has declined. The effect of the war is being felt in our country, Hindustan, and Kashmir is also witnessing its impact. Our Prime Minister has also said that if the Middle East crisis does not stop, the coming time will be more difficult. After this statement, people became cautious and started thinking about the future. The shopping rate has gone very low. Today is Arfa. Usually, there is no space to walk on this day, but the markets are deserted. Whatever shopping is happening is only to bring a smile to children, as people have lost their buying power.”

Livestock markets, which usually remain the centre of activity during Bakara Eid, are also witnessing a slump. Dealers from Pulwama, Anantnag, Bandipora and Baramulla said many people visit markets to buy animals, but most leave without making purchases because they cannot afford the prices. Livestock dealers said they are struggling even to recover transportation and feeding costs for the animals they brought for sale, as business has remained far below expectations.

Srinagar’s major markets, including Lal Chowk, Nowhatta and Maharaj Gunj, are also witnessing low activity. The crowds that usually swell before Eid are missing, with people purchasing only necessary items instead of indulging in festival shopping. However, some budget markets in Kashmir are witnessing crowds, where families are making efforts to buy new clothes for children ahead of Eid.

Bakeries, traditionally a major attraction during Eid across the Valley, are also witnessing a decline in business. Traders said rising raw material costs have increased bakery prices, leading to a sharp fall in sales this festive season.

Overall, Eid-related business across Kashmir has remained far below normal levels, reflecting the broader economic challenges being faced by common people in the Valley.