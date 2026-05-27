Eid-ul-Adha 2026 in India: When is Bakrid? Check state-wise holiday dates for Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka and more

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is one of the most significant festivals on the Islamic calendar, and millions across India will be observing it in 2026. There was some confusion around the exact date this year, mostly due to moon sighting. That's settled now. Most of the country will celebrate on May 28, 2026.

Also Read: Bakra Eid 2026: Is it on May 27 or 28? Check date, history, significance, and key details

Bakrid Date 2026 in India

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Bakrid follows the moon. In 2026, May 27 and May 28 were both under consideration, but May 28 is the confirmed date for most states. In Delhi specifically, central government offices will be closed on May 28. The earlier holiday planned for May 27 has been dropped.

State-Wise Holiday Updates

Kerala's getting two days. May 27 and May 28 are both holidays - government offices, schools, educational institutions, and public sector units will all be shut.



West Bengal: Only May 28 is a holiday here. The state had originally planned holidays on May 26 and 27, but both of those have been cancelled. They're working days now.

Jammu and Kashmir, three days - May 27, 28, and 29. On top of that, government employees have been granted a special casual leave on May 29.



Haryana has declared May 28 a gazetted holiday across all government offices and institutions.



Bangalore and Karnataka, May 28 is the public holiday for Bakrid across Karnataka, including Bangalore.

What is Bakrid?

The festival goes back to the story of Prophet Ibrahim. He was willing to sacrifice his own son as an act of obedience to God. His son was spared and replaced by a sheep. The day celebrates that moment of faith and total surrender. It is a reminder to trust God and to help others.

Also Read: Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Top 110 Eid Mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, and images to share with family, friends, and loved ones

How is the festival celebrated

1. Eid Prayers:- Special prayers are held at mosques and open grounds. It is usually held early in the morning.



2. Qurbani:- Animals are sacrificed, usually goats or sheep. The meat is divided and shared with family, friends, and people who do not have enough.



3. Charity:- Giving is central to the day. Food, clothes, money, it's not an optional add-on; it's part of how the festival is observed.



4. Celebrations:- Special dishes are prepared, new clothes are worn, and families spend the day together.



Across most of India, Bakrid 2026 lands on May 28. Each state has made its own call on holidays, and the schedules vary. But strip away the logistics, and the festival carries something that doesn't change year to year: faith, generosity, sacrifice, and the idea that togetherness and gratitude matter. That's what it's always been about

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