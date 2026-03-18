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NewsIndiaEid-ul-Fitr 2026: Will schools remain closed on this day? Check state-wise holiday updates here
EID SCHOOL HOLIDAYS 2026

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Will schools remain closed on this day? Check state-wise holiday updates here

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 school holidays may vary across India, with most states likely to observe a holiday around March 20 or 21. The final closure date depends on the moon sighting and official announcements by state authorities.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in India, celebrated with joy and togetherness.
  • As the festival approaches, students and parents are eager to know when schools will remain closed.
  • Since Eid depends on the moon sighting, the holiday date may vary slightly.
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Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Will schools remain closed on this day? Check state-wise holiday updates herePic Credit: Freepik

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in India, celebrated with joy and togetherness. As the festival approaches, students and parents are eager to know when schools will remain closed. Since Eid depends on the moon sighting, the holiday date may vary slightly.

Here’s everything you need to know about school holidays for Eid 2026:-

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 school holiday date

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For 2026, most Indian states have declared a gazetted holiday on March 21 (Saturday) for Eid ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid). This holiday is included in the official government holiday list, so both government and private schools are expected to remain closed on this day.

Why the holiday date may change

Eid ul-Fitr is based on the sighting of the crescent moon, so the exact date can change by a day.

If the moon is seen on the evening of March 19, Eid will be celebrated on March 20 (Friday)

In that case, many schools may also remain closed on March 20

This is why schools sometimes wait for the official announcement before confirming the holiday.

State-Wise school holiday updates

School holidays may vary slightly across different states:

Uttar Pradesh & Delhi: Official holiday on March 21. If Saturday is already a holiday, no extra day may be added

Bihar & West Bengal: Eid is widely celebrated, so schools may remain closed for more than one day

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: In cities like Hyderabad, schools may close on both March 20 and 21

Kerala: The holiday date may differ as the moon is often sighted earlier here

Important things to know

The final holiday date depends on the moon sighting

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, Eid will come earlier

If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid will be a day later

In some areas, especially with larger Muslim populations, schools may give extended holidays

In most parts of India, schools are likely to remain closed on March 21, 2026, for Eid ul-Fitr. However, since the festival depends on the moon sighting, the final holiday may shift by a day. Students are advised to check updates from their schools or local authorities for confirmation. No matter the date, Eid is a time of celebration, happiness, and togetherness for everyone.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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