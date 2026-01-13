Eight Camps, 150 People On The Western Front: Army Chief On Decreased Terrorist Activities Post Op Sindoor

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the situation along the Western Front post-Operation Sindoor remains sensitive yet firmly under control.

While addressing the annual press conference ahead of Army Day 2026, COAS General Dwivedi said that the Indian Army has not reduced its troops from Jammu and Kashmir while maintaining the same pressure, and the situation remains under control. He also talked about how post-Operation Sindoor, terrorist-initiated activities have ceased and seen a significant decline.

Meanwhile, the Army Chief also disclosed the presence of terrorist camps along the Western Front. He confirmed the presence of eight terrorist camps, which remain active, and the presence of about 100 to 150 people. "Regarding the camps on the western side, eight camps are still active there. It seems that there might be around 100 to 150 people there," said General Dwivedi.

Chief of Army Staff targeted Pakistan's political rhetoric and accused it of supporting those who promote radicalisation and terrorist activities in India.

With regard to the recent spotting of Pakistani drones along the Indo-Pak border, the Chief of the Army Staff said, "Around six drones were seen on the 10th January, and 2 to 3 were seen on the 11th and 12th January. These, I believe, were defensive drones, which were trying to see if any action was being taken against us." quotes ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says, "As for the drones, the drones we have seen are very small drones. They come with their lights on. They don't fly at very high altitudes, and they have been seen very infrequently. Around 6 drones were seen on the… pic.twitter.com/uUAtz051E0 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

He stressed how the drones were likely defensive drones probing for Indian military actions or vulnerabilities. They may have aimed to detect laxity in Army defenses or gaps for potential terrorist infiltration.

Regarding the issue, COAS General Dwivedi said that both countries had a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) talk, and India's message over the unacceptability of such actions.

"We had a DGMO talk today. This matter (spotting of drones) was discussed in that talk, and they were told that this is unacceptable to us, and please put a stop to it. This has been conveyed to them," said General Dwivedi.

He also talked about the Indian Army's achievement in eliminating terrorism under Operation Mahadev.

Army Chief stated that in 2025, the Indian Army eliminated 31 terrorists, among which 65% were of Pakistani origin, including the three Pahalgam attackers taken out in Operation Mahadev. The active local terrorists in the Northern Front have gone down to single digits.



