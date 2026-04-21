Eight dead in Kerala fireworks storage facility fire incident

A massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday.

At least eight people have died so far, confirmed Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

#UPDATE | 8 deaths confirmed in the fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode, Thrissur district: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) https://t.co/FFYti5MwV9 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

