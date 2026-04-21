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NewsIndiaEight dead in Kerala fireworks storage facility fire incident
KERALA FIRE TRAGEDY

Eight dead in Kerala fireworks storage facility fire incident

Several people have died after a massive fire broke out in a fireworks storage facility in Kerala's Thrissur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Eight dead in Kerala fireworks storage facility fire incident(Image: ANI/Screengrab)

A massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday.

At least eight people have died so far, confirmed Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

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