Eight dead in Kerala fireworks storage facility fire incident
Several people have died after a massive fire broke out in a fireworks storage facility in Kerala's Thrissur.
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A massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday.
At least eight people have died so far, confirmed Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
#UPDATE | 8 deaths confirmed in the fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode, Thrissur district: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) https://t.co/FFYti5MwV9 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026
This is a developing story, further details awaited.
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