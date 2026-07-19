At least eight people, including children, were killed after a massive landslide struck Defence Colony in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, burying several houses and triggering a major rescue operation involving multiple agencies. Rescue workers have so far recovered four bodies, while four others remain trapped beneath the debris, according to a senior official from the Nagaland disaster management authority. Search and recovery efforts are continuing despite relentless rain, unstable ground and the risk of further landslides. Officials fear more people may still be buried under the rubble.
Around 15 houses in the colony were badly damaged after the hillside gave way, causing widespread destruction to homes and property, a Defence spokesperson said.
Personnel from the Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Nagaland Police, the Army, district administration, and local volunteers are carrying out rescue and relief work under difficult conditions.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced an immediate ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each person who died and Rs 74,000 to every injured person. The state government also said affected families would receive food, temporary shelter, essential supplies and other eligible relief assistance.
In a statement, the Nagaland government expressed profound grief over the tragedy, describing it as a devastating loss of lives that also caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. It extended condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the departed souls and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
The government said it was closely monitoring the impact of the ongoing spell of extreme weather, which has affected several parts of the state.
Apart from Mon district, heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides, flash floods, road blockages and damage to public and private property in Tuli subdivision of Mokokchung district and other areas.
The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), district administrations, SDRF, Nagaland Police and other departments are working round the clock to evacuate vulnerable residents, restore essential services and provide relief to affected communities.
The government has directed all departments to remain on high alert, maintain close coordination, and speed up the restoration of road connectivity and rehabilitation work wherever required. Officials said the situation is being reviewed continuously and additional manpower and machinery will be deployed if needed.
Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, told ANI that so far 4 bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris.
"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we have received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams, and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including 3 females and one male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak said.
Residents have been urged to stay away from landslide-prone slopes, riverbanks and other vulnerable areas, follow official advisories and avoid spreading unverified information.
A police official said rescue efforts were being slowed by the difficult terrain, unstable ground and continuous flow of water through the affected area, making it challenging for teams to reach those believed to be trapped.
Authorities said the full extent of the damage and casualties would only become clear once weather conditions improve and the area is declared safe for a detailed assessment. Heavy machinery and specialised rescue equipment are being deployed wherever possible, although persistent rain and waterlogging continue to hamper operations.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rio said the state government was keeping a close watch on the situation and ensuring every possible support for rescue and relief work.
In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR, and local community are working on the ground for search and rescue operations."
He also reiterated that the government would continue to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of those who died and extend all necessary support to those affected.
Rescue operations are expected to continue through the night as authorities work to locate anyone still missing while remaining on alert for further heavy rain across Nagaland and the rest of the Northeast.
(With agencies' inputs)
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