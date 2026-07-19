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  • /Eight killed after landslide struck Nagaland's Mon district, rescue underway

Eight killed after landslide struck Nagaland's Mon district, rescue underway

Around 15 houses in the colony were badly damaged after the hillside gave way, causing widespread destruction to homes and property, a Defence spokesperson said.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Eight killed after landslide struck Nagaland's Mon district, rescue underway
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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