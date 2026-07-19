"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we have received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams, and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including 3 females and one male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak said.