PUNE TRUCK ACCIDENT

Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge | Video

Videos from the scene show a truck engulfed in flames, while photographs show a mangled car trapped between two trucks involved in the accident. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 09:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge | VideoVisual from the site. (Photo credit: ANI/Pune Fire Department)

At least six people were killed when a truck caught fire after a head-on collision on Pune's Navale Bridge on Thursday evening, police said. 

Truck engulfed in flames, car crushed between vehicles

Videos from the scene show a truck engulfed in flames, while photographs show a mangled car trapped between two trucks involved in the accident. Fire brigade teams and police personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and rescue the victims.

Chief Minister Fadnavis announces compensation for the families of the victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep grief over the loss of life and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident. He also directed officials to provide all necessary medical assistance to the injured and restore traffic as soon as possible.

Traffic Disrupted on National Highway

The accident led to a complete blockage of the national highway, leaving vehicles stranded for several hours. Officials said rescue operations were underway and that efforts were underway to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow.

A similar accident was reported in Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

This tragedy comes just days after a truck carrying more than 100 LPG cylinders overturned on the Thanjavur-Ariyalur Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, causing a massive fire and multiple explosions. Both incidents have raised serious concerns about highway safety and the operation of heavy vehicles on busy routes.

