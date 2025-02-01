An encounter between security forces and Naxals broke out in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, resulting in the killing of eight Naxals, police said.

The gunfight erupted around 8.30 am in the forest near Gangaloor police station, police said, adding that search operations were still underway.

"8 naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the jungle under Gangaloor PS limit. Search operations are underway," said police, ANI reported.

District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion are involved in an anti-Maoist operation that was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of armed Naxalites in West Bastar Division.