CHHATTISGARH NAXALS

Eight Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Eight Naxals killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh; search operations continue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Eight Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Image: ANI

An encounter between security forces and Naxals broke out in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, resulting in the killing of eight Naxals, police said.

The gunfight erupted around 8.30 am in the forest near Gangaloor police station, police said, adding that search operations were still underway.

"8 naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the jungle under Gangaloor PS limit. Search operations are underway," said police, ANI reported.

District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion are involved in an anti-Maoist operation that was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of armed Naxalites in West Bastar Division.

