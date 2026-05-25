Eight tourists killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad; rescue operation on

NEW DELHI: At least eight people were killed after a tourist vehicle travelling from the Konkan region to Satara met with a tragic accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, officials said on Monday. Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams facing difficulties due to the depth of the gorge and challenging terrain. According to officials, the vehicle reportedly lost control and plunged into a valley nearly 1,000 feet deep in the hilly region of Raigad district. Rescue personnel have so far recovered two bodies, and they have been sent for the post-mortem procedure while efforts are continuing to locate and retrieve the remaining victims.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief posting on X, "The tragic incident in which 8 people lost their lives in a fatal accident at Ambenali Ghat in Raigad district is extremely heartbreaking. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families."

"These 8 friends were on a trip when their vehicle plunged 1500 feet into a valley. As a result, the bodies are scattered at different locations. The district administration has promptly initiated relief and rescue operations, forming 5 teams each comprising 7 personnel. Efforts to retrieve the bodies have been undertaken at a war footing, and so far, 3 bodies have been recovered. The remaining bodies will be retrieved soon. Assistance from NDRF is also being availed. Other voluntary rescue teams are also providing help. Of the deceased, 1 is from Ratnagiri district, while the remaining 7 are from Satara district. The Raigad and Satara police forces are also coordinating efforts," he added.

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Authorities said teams from the police, local administration and disaster response units have been deployed at the accident site. Rescue workers are using ropes and specialised equipment to reach the gorge.

The difficult terrain and the massive depth of the valley are creating obstacles for the rescue operation, officials said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed. In another major road accident reported from Dhule earlier in the day, six people were killed, and 26 others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Mumbai-Agra Highway.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Laling Ghat after a dumper truck collided with a standard truck. While toll employees and local residents were rescuing the injured, a speeding passenger bus travelling from Madhya Pradesh reportedly lost control and rammed into the damaged vehicles.

Officials said a toll employee assisting in rescue efforts was among those killed in the second collision.

All injured persons were shifted to the District Hospital for treatment, while police launched an investigation into the accident. Traffic movement on the highway was also affected for some time following the incident.