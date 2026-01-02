Advertisement
NewsIndiaEight US Lawmakers, Zohran Mamdani Urge Fair Trial For Umar Khalid
UMAR KHALID

Eight US Lawmakers, Zohran Mamdani Urge Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

In a rare show of international solidarity, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and eight US lawmakers backed jailed activist Umar Khalid, urging a fair and timely trial.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Eight US Lawmakers, Zohran Mamdani Urge Fair Trial For Umar KhalidImage Credit: ( ANI )

Washington DC: Student activist Umar Khalid, who has spent nearly five years in jail in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots case, has received a message of solidarity from Zohran Mamdani, the newly sworn in Mayor of New York City.

Mamdani wrote a handwritten note to Khalid, assuring him that he remains in people’s thoughts. The note, which carried no date, was shared on social media platform X by Khalid’s partner, Banojotsna Lahiri, shortly after Mamdani took oath as mayor during a midnight ceremony.

In the note, Mamdani reflected on Khalid’s writings from prison, saying he often thinks about Khalid’s thoughts on bitterness and the importance of not letting it consume oneself. He also recalled meeting Khalid’s parents and wrote, “We are all thinking of you.”

Umar Khalid's Arrest 

Khalid, a former JNU student, was arrested in September 2020 and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots charges he has consistently denied. He was granted interim bail last month to attend his sister’s wedding.

Several Lawmakers Pledge Support For Umar Khalid 

Following Mamdani’s message, international attention on Khalid’s case has intensified. Eight lawmakers from the United States have now written to the Indian government, urging that Khalid be granted a fair and timely trial in accordance with international law.

The letter was led by Jim McGovern, the ranking member of the US House Rules Committee and co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. It was addressed to India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a public post, McGovern said he and other lawmakers had met Khalid’s parents earlier this month and expressed concern over the fact that Khalid has been incarcerated for over five years without trial. The lawmakers argued that prolonged pre-trial detention under the UAPA raises serious questions about due process and the presumption of innocence.

Among the signatories are Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Peter Welch, Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Rashida Tlaib, and Congressmen Jan Schakowsky and Lloyd Doggett.

The letter also cites concerns raised by independent human rights experts, calling on India to ensure judicial proceedings meet international standards.

Meanwhile, Khalid’s bail plea remains pending before the Supreme Court of India, even as global voices continue to weigh in on his prolonged detention. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

