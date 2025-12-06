Eighteen Soldiers Against 7,042 Meters Of Frozen Hell - Indian Army Conquers The Unconquerable Mount Kangto

Arunachal Pradesh just witnessed history being carved into ice and rock at 7,042 meters above sea level.

The Unclimbed Guardian Falls

Mount Kangto, the towering sentinel of the Kameng Himalayas that had repelled every attempt to conquer it, has finally been summited. For the first time in recorded history, human footprints now mark the peak that locals called "the unconquerable."

This wasn't just any climb; the Indian Army team attacked from the Southern route, considered the most brutal and technically challenging approach to this Himalayan monster.

The Warriors Who Refused To Fail

Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, Army Commander of Eastern Command, on Friday formally 'Flagged In' the victorious 18-member mountaineering team, lauding them for "extraordinary courage, professionalism and perseverance."

Flagged off on November 3 from a forward base by the General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, these warriors embarked on what many considered a suicide mission across some of Earth's most hostile terrain.

Josh in the hearts, summitting #MtKangto — Adventure at the Peak! Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC #GajrajCorps, flagged off the Mount Kangto (7,042 m / 23,103 ft) Expedition on 03 Nov 25 from a forward base of Gajraj Corps. This challenging mission being undertaken by a Team of… pic.twitter.com/fJZrjGiwQH — Gajraj Corps - Indian Army (@GajrajCorps_IA) November 3, 2025

Hell Frozen At 7,000 Meters

The challenges they faced weren't just difficult; they were designed by nature to kill.

Extremely rarefied air where every breath becomes a battle. Harsh sub-zero temperatures that freeze exposed skin in seconds. Treacherous icy ridgelines where one misstep means certain death. Deep crevasses waiting to swallow climbers whole. Near-vertical ice walls demand superhuman strength and skill.

The Army described it perfectly: "The climbers showcased the hallmark attributes of the Indian Army, unmatched grit, discipline, teamwork and an indomitable spirit."

A Message To The World

This historic ascent does more than conquer a mountain. It stands as a thunderous tribute to the majestic Eastern Himalayas and reflects the Indian Army's absolute commitment to pushing beyond the boundaries of human endurance and operational excellence.

The Eastern Command's statement captured the essence: "Nothing is impossible for the Indian Army."

Why This Matters

Mount Kangto isn't just Arunachal Pradesh's highest peak; it's been the region's most formidable natural fortress, unconquered despite numerous attempts over generations. Its Southern approach, in particular, had earned a fearsome reputation among mountaineers worldwide.

The Landmark Achievement

This marks the first recorded successful ascent of Mount Kangto, a peak that had stood as an unclimbed guardian watching over the Kameng Himalayas since the dawn of mountaineering in India.