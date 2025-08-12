"Ek Ke Baad Ek BrahMos Chalega": Mithun Chakraborty Hits Back At Bilawal Bhutto’s War Threat To India

Actor-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent warning to India, stating that if such remarks continue and India loses its temper, BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another.

Mocking Bhutto, he said India has even thought of building a dam where 140 crore people would urinate, and once the dam is opened, it would trigger a tsunami.

Chakraborty clarified that he has nothing against the people of Pakistan, emphasising that his comments were directed solely at Bilawal Bhutto.