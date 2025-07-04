New Delhi: In a country where space is often at a premium, creativity knows no bounds, and one building in Bihar’s Khagaria district is turning heads for exactly that reason. At first glance, it appears to be a regular, modest home. But take just a few steps to the side, and the truth reveals itself: this is no ordinary structure. The building, no wider than a few inches at certain angles, looks more like a tall concrete wall than a livable space. Yet it rises several storeys high, leaving social media in a frenzy over what many are calling one of the “thinnest buildings in India.”

A now-viral video shared on X shows what appears to be a multi-storey structure barely a few feet wide. The building’s width is so slim that from certain angles, it nearly disappears from view, prompting comparisons to a vertical wall.

The caption in the viral video reads, “Where is this wonder in Khagaria?” with the post adding: “In Bihar's Khagaria, an astonishing wonder house has been built. How will a person live in it?” And that’s the very question everyone online is asking.

Social media users are both amazed and amused by the design. Some have dubbed it a “great feat of engineering,” while others jokingly call it the “Great Wall of China of Bihar.”

One user joked, “You need to walk sideways just to enter the front door!” while another quipped, “This is the Great Wall of China: Bihar Edition.” Many others compared it to something out of an optical illusion or a cartoon set. “This is not architecture. This is pure sorcery,” another commented.

Despite the jokes and disbelief, some netizens are genuinely impressed. “You have to admire the ingenuity. When land is limited, people innovate,” one user noted. A few even speculated on the practicality, suggesting it might be a property dispute workaround or a creative use of leftover space in a crowded area.

Whatever its origin or purpose, the building has sparked a national conversation about urban design, living conditions, and the extremes of architectural adaptation in India.

As reactions continue to pour in, one thing’s clear: this slender, wall-like structure has managed to do what few buildings can, capture the curiosity, confusion, and admiration of millions across the internet.