‘Ek thi Congress…’ INDIA bloc leaders mocked ahead of meeting, posters surface in New Delhi

Amid DMK boycott, CPI (M) and JMM protest over Congress regional moves and internal rifts between the bloc ahead of a key meeting of the INDIA bloc, on Monday, several posters featuring prominent opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and DMK President M.K. Stalin, surfaced in parts of the national capital on Monday.

The posters featuring opposition leaders do not carry the name of any organisation or individual and appear to have been put up anonymously.

A common message printed on all the posters reads, “INDIA alliance wale jo aapas mein lad rahe hain, wo saath mein kya ladenge” (Those who are fighting among themselves in the INDIA alliance, how will they fight together?).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One poster featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee carried the quote, “Agar Congress gathbandhan (INDIA bloc) ko nahi chala sakti, to main ise chala sakti hoon” (If Congress cannot lead the alliance, I can lead it).

Also Read: INDIA Bloc strain widen ahead of key June 8 meet, CPI(M) and JMM protest Congress’s regional moves

Another poster attributed to Banerjee read, “Congress apni vishwasniyata kho rahi hai. Hum Congress par nirbhar nahi reh sakte” (Congress is losing its credibility. We cannot depend on Congress).

A poster featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated, “Dilli aur Punjab mein maayein apne bachchon ko ek chhoti si kahani sunati hain - ek thi Congress” (In Delhi and Punjab, mothers tell their children a short story — once there was Congress).

Another poster quoted NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as saying, “Rahul Gandhi mein consistency ki kami hai” (Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency).

Also Read: INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi today amid frictions; DMK absent, left unhappy

A poster featuring Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attributed to him the remark: “Rahul Gandhi ek rashtriya star ke neta hain, lekin phir bhi unmein itni si samajh nahi hai jitni Congress ke ek aam sthaniya karyakarta mein hoti hai” (Rahul Gandhi is a national-level leader, yet he lacks the understanding that an ordinary local Congress worker possesses).

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s poster carried the message, “Galti se bhi Congress ko vote mat de dena” (Do not vote for Congress, even by mistake).

A poster featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin quoted him as saying: “Congress ke neta un logon ki tarah hain jo usi naav mein chhed karte hain jismein ve khud safar kar rahe hote hain” (Congress leaders are like those who drill holes in the very boat they are travelling in).

According to Congress, 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting being held in New Delhi on Monday.

The gathering comes amid growing internal strains within the opposition alliance. Key ally DMK has stayed away, while Left parties have expressed dissatisfaction over recent developments.

The meeting, branded as the “INDIA janbandhan” meeting, is expected to discuss the alliance’s future strategy, including preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and better coordination on key issues.

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Saturday said the meeting will focus on recent LPG price hikes and the recent paper leaks. “The price of LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 29. Shouldn't the opposition be concerned about this? Shouldn't the opposition be concerned about the tampering with the future of students and youth? Tomorrow's meeting should be viewed in that context...,” said Manoj Kumar Jha, as quoted by ANI.

The meeting is being held at the Constitution Club and is being viewed as a significant effort to maintain opposition unity ahead of future electoral battles.

(with agencies input)

