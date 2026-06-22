Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Eknath Shinde gets stronger as 6 UBT MPs defect – what it means for BJP in Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde gets stronger as 6 UBT MPs defect – what it means for BJP in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra moves closer to the next election cycle, the addition of six MPs is likely to give Eknath Shinde more space in negotiations, both within the state and at the Centre, while also testing the balance within the Mahayuti alliance in the months ahead.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:12 AM IST
Eknath Shinde gets stronger as 6 UBT MPs defect – what it means for BJP in Maharashtra
Image Credit: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a gathering during the 60th Foundation Day (Vardhapan Din) of Shiv Sena at the Nesco Center, Goregaon (East), in Mumbai, June 19, 2026. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Eknath Shinde gets stronger after 6 UBT MPs defect – what it means for BJP
Maharashtra Politics 20261 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
3
Vehicle Number Plates1 hr ago
4
Lamine Yamal2 hrs ago
5
Lamine Yamal2 hrs ago