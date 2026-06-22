/Eknath Shinde gets stronger as 6 UBT MPs defect – what it means for BJP in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Six MPs from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after submitting a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Their switch is expected to be completed next week and will change the balance in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance.
The development is expected to change the numbers in the Maharashtra politics. Once the move is complete, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will increase its strength to 13 MPs in the Lok Sabha. That puts it at the same level as the Congress in Maharashtra, which also won 13 seats in the 2024 general elections.
In comparison, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come down to nine seats in the state tally. It will move to third position. For a party that has long projected itself as the main power centre in Maharashtra politics, the change adds a new layer to the internal equation within the incumbent Mahayuti alliance (which comprises of the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party or NCP).
After its Lok Sabha setback, the BJP strongly bounced back and later put up its best performance in the state assembly elections, winning 132 seats. It also posted strong numbers in local body elections under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by winning 3,091 of 6,859 wards in municipal councils and nagar panchayats.
It also secured 117 of 288 municipal council and nagar panchayat president posts, while Shinde’s group won 53 and the NCP secured 37. The party also took control of a majority of mayoral posts in 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.
Even with these gains, the entry of six MPs into Shinde’s camp is expected to strengthen his position within the alliance. Party sources say the move has backing from the BJP and has been worked out through internal coordination ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The timing of the defection also comes up in talks in Delhi. The BJP has reportedly cleared the move as part of its ‘Operation Tiger’, which is aimed at building numbers for important legislative plans, including a constitutional amendment for controversial delimitation of state assemblies and the Lok Sabha.
During a recent visit to Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Earlier, one had to prefix ‘Shinde faction’ to Eknath Shinde’s name, but now only one ‘Shiv Sena’ exists; there is no other faction.”
With 13 MPs, Shinde is expected to push for greater representation in the Union Cabinet. At present, his faction holds one ministerial position, with Prataprao Jadhav serving as the minister of AYUSH. The party is now looking at parity with allies such as the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), both of which hold Cabinet and minister of state positions despite similar or slightly higher numbers.
Shinde’s strategy is not limited to Delhi. He is also working on expanding the party structure across Maharashtra. His son, MP Shrikant Shinde, is touring around 160 assembly constituencies, while the party is increasing its reach in local body elections and targeting urban as well as rural pockets.
There are also reports of corporators from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation exploring a move towards Shinde’s side, which could further strengthen his urban base. Party leaders say the priority is performance-based leadership, with Shinde publicly avoiding any push for family-based promotions.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested 28 seats in Maharashtra and won nine. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena contested 15 seats and won seven. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP won one of four seats, while other allies failed to open their account.
Within the Shiv Sena (UBT), several of the incoming MPs had defeated Shinde faction candidates in the last election. These include wins from Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim and Shirdi, among others, with margins ranging from 10,000 to over 2 lakh votes in some constituencies.
According to party sources, all six MPs are expected to join on the condition that they receive tickets for the next Lok Sabha elections. If that agreement holds, the Shinde camp could push its claim to a larger seat share in 2029, possibly up to 25 constituencies, depending on the final alliance structure and delimitation changes.
As Maharashtra moves closer to the next election cycle, the addition of six MPs is likely to give Eknath Shinde more space in negotiations, both within the state and at the Centre, while also testing the balance within the Mahayuti alliance in the months ahead.
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