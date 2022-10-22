NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

‘Eknath Shinde-led government to provide 75,000 jobs to youth’: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

One-eighth of the 75,000 job openings will be in the police department, and an advertisement will be published in the next five to seven days.

 

  • Eknath Shinde-led government will create 75,000 government jobs in the state over the next year
  • Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to create 10 lakh jobs for youth

New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, announced on Saturday that the Eknath Shinde-led government will create 75,000 government jobs in the state over the next year. Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to create 10 lakh jobs for youth while speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport. In June, the prime minister directed that various government departments and ministries recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" over the next year and a half. Modi distributed 75,000 appointment letters to government job applicants on Saturday and stated that the government is working on multiple fronts to create as many job opportunities for young people as possible.

Also Read: Nashik Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi, Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer condolences

"Along with this initiative started by the prime minister, our government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give government jobs to 75,000 youth in the state," Fadnavis said. Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department and an advertisement for the same will be published in the next five to seven days, he said. "We will provide 75,000 government jobs for the youth of the state in the next one year," the deputy chief minister said.

Also Read: 'We could DIFFER politically, BUT…’: Sharad Pawar after sharing space with Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde ahead of MCA polls

(With PTI inputs)

