Eknath Shinde’s First Reaction On Kamra Row: ‘We Understand Satire, But...’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded to comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent jibe, equating it to taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone. He stressed the importance of maintaining decorum in satire, warning that 'action causes reaction.'

Addressing the controversy on Monday, Shinde stated that while freedom of speech exists, it should have limitations. "Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' to speak against someone," PTI quoted Shinde speaking at a BBC Marathi event.

Kamra, a 36-year-old stand-up comedian, sparked a political row in Maharashtra by mocking Shinde’s political journey during a show. He parodied a song from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', seemingly referring to Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor), and made jokes about the recent political upheavals in the state, including the splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Following the show, Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra performed, as well as a hotel on the premises. Responding to the violence, Shinde said that while he does not justify vandalism, individuals making such comments should also maintain certain standards.

"Otherwise, action causes reaction," he remarked, adding, "I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism."

Shinde also accused Kamra of deliberately targeting political figures and institutions. "This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami, and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," he said.

Kamra has refused to apologize for his remarks and condemned the vandalism at the Mumbai venue.

Shinde, meanwhile, reiterated his focus on governance and development. "Nowadays, I don't reply to allegations. I say my work will be my reply. I've always prioritized work. All the projects like Atal Setu, Coastal Road (both in Mumbai), and Metro projects had stopped abruptly. We restarted them, giving priority to development and welfare schemes," he said.

He also highlighted welfare initiatives introduced by the state government, including the 'Ladki Bahin' and 'Lakhpati Didi' schemes, as well as the decision to make education free for girls. "The state government has taken many decisions and implemented the necessary government resolutions (GRs). So, I don't focus on who says what; I answer them through my work," he added.