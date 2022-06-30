Eknath Shinde created a storm in Marathi politics. And that's the reason Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday night. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced his name as the new chief minister after he submitted his proposal to form the government at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Shinde will be sworn in at 7.30 pm. But who is this Eknath Shinde? What is the story of his rise in Maharashtra politics?

Eknath Shinde, 58, started his life as an auto driver. Uddhav Thackeray's father Balasaheb Thackeray was the political guru of Eknath Shinde. He has slowly taken over the steering hand of the Maharashtra government. It was because of him that Uddhav Thackeray's Government fell. His inspiration was Balasaheb Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde, hails from Satara in Maharashtra, started his career with student politics. He had left Satara for politics in Thane, the Shiv Sena's main stronghold. In Maharashtra, Shinde says hindutva politics should be learnt from Balasaheb. He also said he can never betray Hindutva politics.

At first, he said that 10 MLAs of the Shiv Sena were with him, then the number increased to 21 and from Gujarat to Guwahati, Eknath Shinde claimed that he had the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. One-third of the team is on his side. Meanwhile, sources said he had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone. He has offered Uddhav to leave the Congress and the NCP and join hands with the BJP. But Uddhav did not agree.

Shinde used to drive an auto for a long time before joining the Shiv Sena. He also started the party's workers' union. Then there was no looking back for Eknath Shinde. In 1997, he won the municipal corporation elections. His two children, Dipesh and Shubhada, both of them died due to drowning. After recovering from this sad day, he became the leader of the corporation in 2001. He has been given important responsibilities in Thane.

He also won the 2004 assembly elections. He faced the challenge for the first time in 2005. And so he succeeded. Since then, the Shiv Sena has become very dependent on Shinde. Shinde's position further increased when Balasaheb Thackeray's nephew Raj Thackeray quit the party in 2006.