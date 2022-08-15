NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

Eknath Shinde warns Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra civic polls, says 'Original' Shiv Sena and BJP will contest together

Elections for many municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are due over the next few months.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 01:06 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Eknath Shinde warns Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra civic polls, says 'Original' Shiv Sena and BJP will contest together

Thane: The "original" Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra together, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rebel faction, has said. Speaking at an event in Thane, he said the rebel camp represents the "original" Shiv Sena.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies including Thane in alliance," Shinde said on Saturday night.

Elections for many municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are due over the next few months.

Shinde's announcement is significant as the rebel faction of 40 MLAs, including a few from Mumbai and the metropolitan region, may dent the traditional Marathi vote bank of the Shiv Sena.

Speaking about the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shinde said the Shiv Sena has been ruling Thane for the last 25 years and voters will make the right choice.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena had contested together but fell out later over sharing the post of the chief minister.

"Balasaheb Thackeray always wanted the BJP and Shiv Sena to be in alliance. He never wanted Shiv Sena to be associated with either Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party. We are going to follow Balasaheb. The BJP and Shiv Sena are also in power in the state," said Shinde, the MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

Live Tv

Eknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra civic polls. Shiv SenaBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022