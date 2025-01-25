Ekta Kumari, a BSc student at Gandhi Nagar Government College for Women, is a prominent cadet in the NCC’s First Jammu and Kashmir Naval Unit. She will lead the National Cadet Corps girls' contingent during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi this Sunday.

Hailing from Akhnoor in the Jammu district, Ekta’s remarkable achievement has become a point of pride for the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, according to Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal.

Inspired by her father, a retired soldier from the 12 Jammu and Kashmir (JAK) Light Infantry, Ekta developed a strong desire to serve the nation from an early age. She started her schooling at Army Public School in Akhnoor, where her passion for the armed forces led her to join the NCC during her college years.

Bartwal noted that Ekta showed exceptional dedication, excelling in social work and adventure activities right from her first year in the NCC.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the Parade Commander of the All India Girls Contingent at Kartavya Path. This achievement is a victory for my family, my unit, and the entire region of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh,” Ekta shared. She credited her success to the guidance and support of her mentors, including her associate NCC officer (ANO) and various instructors.

She expressed particular gratitude to Lieutenant Colonel Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder, and the team at the Nagrota NCC camp for helping her refine her skills.

Lieutenant Colonel Bartwal added, "Her outstanding achievement not only demonstrates the potential of the youth from Jammu and Kashmir but also serves as a source of inspiration for others to pursue their dreams with hard work and determination."