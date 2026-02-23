El Mencho's death marks a major blow to Mexico-China drug nexus in Indian waters

Mexico's most wanted and dangerous drug lord, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, famously known as "Ek Mencho" was killed in a military operation. His death triggered the coordinated violence across several Mexican states. Overseeing the situation countries like United States, India and Canada issued advisories to their citizens.

His death brought a relief for not only Mexico and neighbouring countries, but Indian agencies too, have much to relax and smile about owing to this development.

The narcotics rackets in India is primarily controlled by the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate, which has Haji Salim like elements, who lead the operations.



However, since last few years, other international actors have begun operating in Indian waters. El Mencho’s name emerged after the Indian Coast Guard seized a large drug consignment from a fishing trawler in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 25, 2024. This marked the first instance in which authorities discovered that Mexican operatives, working in coordination with Chinese players, were involved in the drug trade in India.

What made this seizure unique was the sheer value of the drugs smuggled through Indian waters. The Indian Coast Guard confiscated 6,000 kg of methamphetamine, worth Rs 6,000 crore. Officials noted that narcotics of such magnitude are typically managed only by major cartels. The authorities suspected that the consignment was transported by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, led by El Macho in Mexico, in coordination with the Chinese cartel headed by Tse Chi Lop, widely known as the “Chinese El Chapo.”

An official said that agencies are already actively dealing with the narcotics networks run by Dawood Ibrahim and the ISI. In recent months, other international cartels had also started operating in Indian waters. The elimination of El Mencho provides relief to Indian authorities, as it is expected to reduce the involvement of international players, at least temporarily.

The cartel led by El Mencho has an extensive and intricate network, involving Chinese operatives who have further delegated responsibilities to individuals from Myanmar.

El Mencho’s cartels have been active in India since 2019, when methamphetamine was seized in the Andaman Sea. In that operation, six Myanmarese nationals were involved on behalf of the cartel. Investigations have revealed that the drugs smuggled by El Mencho’s network are of significantly higher quality than those trafficked by Dawood Ibrahim, leading to naturally higher demand, an officer explained.

It is also said that El Mencho, along with Chinese El Chapo, used the Andaman Sea heavily to traffic narcotics. The main destination is not just India, but the maximum quantity was snuggled into Thailand through the Indian waters.

