/El Niño hits monsoon flow: 111 districts face rainfall deficit, Delhi still has to wait

New Delhi: Weather patterns across the country have changed in the past few days. Light to moderate rains brought some relief in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and parts of north India. Even so, the southwest monsoon is moving at a slower pace than usual this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes this delay largely to El Niño conditions affecting rainfall over several regions.
According to IMD forecasts, conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance further into parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days. After this phase, it is expected to spread into remaining parts of central and northern India, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Rajasthan.
The monsoon has not so far reached Delhi, where the usual arrival date is June 27. Officials now expect a delay of about a week this year. A senior IMD scientist said a new circulation pattern is forming, which may help strengthen the monsoon flow after the next few days.
If conditions improve as expected, the system could gain speed around July 4 and allow rainfall to reach Delhi and nearby regions.
While overall progress has been slow, certain regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see intense rainfall on June 29. The Konkan and Goa belt may receive heavy to very heavy showers between June 29 and July 3.
Similar conditions are expected in parts of Madhya Maharashtra on July 2 and 3.
Data released by the IMD shows uneven rainfall across the country. Between June 1 and June 29, India recorded about 42% less rainfall than normal. The average rainfall for this period is usually 157.7 mm, but this year only 92.2 mm was recorded.
Central India has recorded the largest shortfall, with rainfall down by 54%. East and northeast India follow with a 41% deficit. The southern peninsula has seen 28% less rainfall, while northwest India shows a 30% shortfall.
The agriculture ministry has begun preparing for the impact of weak monsoon conditions across several regions. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a recent interview that 111 districts have been identified as highly vulnerable, with possible impact extending to over 300 districts.
A joint assessment by the ministry and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has mapped 315 districts where low rainfall and irrigation shortfalls may hit farming activity in those areas. States have been asked to identify sensitive areas and prepare local response plans.
Officials have also been directed to repair old water bodies and create new small storage systems to improve water availability. Water conservation work is expected to be prioritised under the government’s new programme, with emphasis on storing rainwater for both agriculture and drinking needs.
As the monsoon moves ahead in phases, attention is on how soon the system gains strength in early July and whether rainfall patterns begin to normalise across the country.
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