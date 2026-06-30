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El Niño hits monsoon flow: 111 districts face rainfall deficit, Delhi still has to wait

Rainfall patterns across India is uneven as the monsoon progresses slowly. Several regions continue to see below-normal showers, with Delhi yet to receive the season’s rains.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:04 AM IST
El Niño hits monsoon flow: 111 districts face rainfall deficit, Delhi still has to wait
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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