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El Niño threat looms over India’s monsoon: ISRO satellite detects alarming signs in Pacific Ocean

ISRO’s EOS-06 satellite has detected falling chlorophyll levels and changing wind patterns in the Pacific, both early signs of a developing El Niño. The weather pattern could affect India’s southwest monsoon, rainfall, farming and water resources in the coming months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 04:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 04:31 AM IST
El Niño threat looms over India’s monsoon: ISRO satellite detects alarming signs in Pacific Ocean
Image Credit: Sculptor creates sand art to raise awareness about 'Super EI Nino' year impact. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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