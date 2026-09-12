/El Niño threat looms over India’s monsoon: ISRO satellite detects alarming signs in Pacific Ocean

New Delhi: An Indian satellite orbiting 741 km above earth has detected changes in the Pacific Ocean that could mean El Niño is getting stronger in the months ahead. ISRO’s EOS-06, which is also known as Oceansat-3, is tracking changes in the sea and atmosphere over the equatorial Pacific before their possible effects on rainfall and the Indian monsoon become visible.
The satellite data suggest that El Niño is developing, a weather pattern that can influence temperatures, rainfall and storms across several parts of the world. Scientists expect the El Niño conditions to become stronger in the coming months. Some researchers have even used the term “Godzilla El Niño” for the possible strength of the event.
Data collected by EOS-06 are in line with forecasts from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). In June 2026, it said there was an 80 per cent chance of El Niño developing between June and August 2026.
Several weather models were also pointing towards a strong El Niño. By the end of July, the WMO said El Niño conditions were strengthening and could become stronger between August and October 2026.
EOS-06 is giving scientists another way to track changes in the Pacific. Its data show that biological activity has fallen in parts of the equatorial Pacific, with lower chlorophyll-a levels being one of the main signs.
Chlorophyll-a is found in tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton. These microscopic organisms form the base of the marine food chain. According to ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad, a large fall in surface chlorophyll-a was recorded in parts of the tropical Pacific in June 2026.
Scientists compared the readings with the same period in 2024 and 2025, when ENSO conditions were largely normal.
The EOS-06 has also recorded changes in the direction of winds over the ocean surface. The winds have moved from easterlies towards westerlies, which is considered an important sign of an El Niño developing.
ISRO has released the satellite data and images showing these changes.
The chlorophyll readings are useful because the ocean’s biological activity can respond to changes taking place below the surface. Scientists say a fall in chlorophyll can provide an early indication of El Niño before changes in sea surface temperature (SST) become clear.
SST-based systems usually need temperatures to stay higher for several weeks before an El Niño event can be officially confirmed. Chlorophyll data can provide another early signal while those temperature changes are developing.
Dr Prakash Chauhan, director of the NRSC, explained that warm water in the eastern Pacific can prevent cold and nutrient-rich water from deeper layers of the ocean from rising to the surface.
When this process weakens, the growth of phytoplankton also falls. The Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06 can detect this change by measuring variations in chlorophyll levels.
The satellite also carries a scatterometer that records changes in the direction and speed of winds over the ocean. These two instruments give scientists information about both the biological and physical changes caused by El Niño.
Chauhan said the fall in phytoplankton, along with sea surface temperature readings, can provide a clear sign of El Niño conditions and their effects in the Pacific.
ISRO scientists expect the low-chlorophyll area in the Pacific to become more visible in the coming months if forecasts of a stronger El Niño prove correct.
El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), one of the major weather patterns affecting the planet.
Under normal conditions, trade winds push warm water towards the western Pacific. This allows cold water carrying nutrients from deeper parts of the ocean to rise near the coast of South America.
During El Niño, these winds weaken or change direction. Warm water moves towards the eastern Pacific and the normal upward movement of cold and nutrient-rich water becomes weaker. This reduces marine productivity and can change weather patterns across different parts of the world.
The effects can include changes in rainfall, drought, floods and temperatures in different regions.
India keeps an eye on El Niño because it has been associated with weaker southwest monsoon rainfall. The weather pattern does not automatically cause a drought in the country. Strong conditions can lead to lower rainfall and affect soil moisture, farming and water resources.
Changes in Pacific winds can also affect the larger weather system that helps drive monsoon rainfall over the Indian subcontinent.
The EOS-06 can track both biological and physical changes in the ocean from space. ISRO launched the satellite on November 22, 2022, using a PSLV rocket.
The satellite carries the Ocean Colour Monitor-3 and a scatterometer. These instruments track marine ecosystems, ocean winds and changes taking place between the ocean and atmosphere.
By combining chlorophyll readings with wind data, scientists can get a near-real-time picture of how the Pacific Ocean is responding to El Niño conditions.
The data give researchers another tool to track the development of the weather pattern before its effects become visible through changes in rainfall and temperatures across different regions.
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