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  • /El Niño weakens Monsoon, government deploys an early tactical shield rolls out special kharif plan for 315 districts

El Niño weakens Monsoon, government deploys an early tactical shield rolls out special kharif plan for 315 districts

The contingency plan covers 315 vulnerable districts to protect kharif crops from El Niño-driven monsoon deficits.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 08:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 08:04 AM IST
El Niño weakens Monsoon, government deploys an early tactical shield rolls out special kharif plan for 315 districts
Image Credit: The special contingency plan amid week monsoon covers 315 vulnerable districts (Representative Image IANS)

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