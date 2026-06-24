/El Niño weakens Monsoon, government deploys an early tactical shield rolls out special kharif plan for 315 districts

The Central government has launched a pre-emptive agricultural defence plan across 315 vulnerable districts to protect the crucial summer crop from an aggressive El Niño cycle. With early southwest monsoon rains falling 43 percent short of normal averages, the Union Agriculture Ministry has moved to secure the country’s food supply chain before crop damage can set in.
The newly deployed contingency strategy divides the at-risk regions into strict priority zones based on their lack of irrigation access.
A total of 111 districts, predominantly spread across 12 rain-dependent states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, have been placed on high priority due to having less than 25 percent irrigation coverage.
By categorising these areas down to the district level, local administrations can deploy specific backup plans tailored to regional soil and water limitations rather than waiting for pan-national relief packages.
Rather than letting fields sit idle due to the delayed rains, agricultural departments are actively shifting farmers toward climate-resilient cropping.
Local authorities are supplying short-duration, drought-resistant varieties of pulses, oilseeds, and millets, known collectively as Shri Anna.
To back this transition, the Centre has positioned emergency seed reserves and stabilised fertiliser stocks directly in the vulnerable zones, preparing the ground for immediate resowing if early-planted crops fail before the delayed July rains arrive.
Alongside crop management, a massive rural infrastructure mandate has been issued to maximise water retention. Local administrations are utilising MGNREGA funds to immediately repair and strengthen farm ponds, check dams, and local reservoirs to catch every drop of residual rainfall.
To bridge the gap between scientific planning and fields, the country's 731 agricultural knowledge centersare broadcasting real-time, localised SMS and WhatsApp updates on moisture conservation directly to farmers' phones.
With strict instructions also issued to secure local drinking water and accelerate bank credit options like the Kisan Credit Card, the government’s proactive layout aims to absorb the initial shock of El Niño, ensuring that a delayed monsoon does not automatically translate into a rural economic crisis.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has regained momentum over Maharashtra after nearly a two-week lull. The IMD said the monsoon is likely to cover the entire state within the next few days, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering conditions. Mumbai witnessed widespread showers since morning, with rainfall reported from areas including Matunga, Senapati Bapat Road, and several other localities.
(with inputs from agencies)
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