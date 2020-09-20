Elderly woman killed by son over her plans to divide land among daughters in Uttar Pradesh

GHAZIABAD: A 74-year-old woman was shot dead by her younger son over a family dispute on her insistence to partition her agricultural land equally among her two sons and two married daughters, police said on Saturday.

Savitri Devi, who had lost her husband a month ago, was shot at by her younger son Harendra from point-blank range at their residence in Govindpuri area of Modi Nagar on Friday night, with the bullet hitting the victim's temple and killing her at the spot, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.

On being informed about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for the postmortem, he said, adding police also recovered a country-made pistol from the scene of the

According to the complaint, lodged by women's elder son Dharmendra, his younger brother was opposed to the mother's plan to divide the farming land also among the two married sisters, one of whom had been living at their house for the last few days, said Jadaun.

On Dharmendra's complaint, police arrested Harendra and launched a probe into the roles of his wife and some other unknown persons in the murder conspiracy.