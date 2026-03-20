Kerala 2026 pre-poll survey: UDF gains edge as LDF faces strong anti-incumbency

A pre-poll survey ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections shows a notable change in the political scene. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is currently in the lead, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is struggling with growing anti-incumbency feelings.

The numbers: Vote share projections

The survey, conducted with a diverse group of 26,000 respondents, reveals a clear lead for the opposition:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UDF: 38.2% projected vote share.

LDF: 33.7% projected vote share.

NDA (BJP-led): 20.4% projected vote share.

Undecided: Around 8% of voters are still uncertain.

The CM face: Internal battles and favourites

The survey highlighted interesting dynamics regarding preferred chief minister candidates in each coalition:

Within the UDF:

V.D. Satheesan: 29.5% support.

K.C. Venugopal: 28.2% support.

Shashi Tharoor: 23.4% support.

Within the LDF:

Pinarayi Vijayan: Leading with 38.2% support.

K.K. Shailaja: Following with 32.5% support.

When asked about potential political impact, K.C. Venugopal stands out as a strong favourite across communities, gaining 46.8% support as a potential CM compared to Pinarayi Vijayan’s 27.9%. Venugopal shows significant appeal among Christians (33.2%), Muslims (29.5%), and the youth (33.9%).

Who do the state people's and political influencers see as the next Chief Ministers across key states?



… pic.twitter.com/byoscdDgAL — Poll Mantra (@PollMantra) March 18, 2026

Public sentiment: Performance and development

Public dissatisfaction with the current LDF government seems high. Over 51% of respondents rated the government's performance as either "Poor" or "Very Poor." In contrast, only 34.5% rated it as "Good" or "Excellent."

Regarding development trust, the UDF leads with 38.9% confidence, followed by the LDF at 27.8% and the NDA at 23.1%.

The NDA factor and regional comparisons

In the NDA camp, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the clear favourite for the CM position, holding 52.1% support, well ahead of K. Surendran at 22.4%.

The survey also looked at national leaders, showing high approval ratings for Himanta Biswa Sarma (61.5% in Assam), M.K. Stalin (62.4% in Tamil Nadu), and Mamata Banerjee (58.6% in West Bengal), providing a snapshot of regional leadership across India.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and thunderstorms lash city; IMD issues travel advisory