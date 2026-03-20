Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028524https://zeenews.india.com/india/election-2026-pre-poll-survey-udf-ldf-vote-share-3028524.html
NewsIndiaKerala 2026 pre-poll survey: UDF gains edge as LDF faces strong anti-incumbency
KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Kerala 2026 pre-poll survey: UDF gains edge as LDF faces strong anti-incumbency

Is the LDF losing its grip on Kerala? A new 2026 pre-poll survey of 26,000 voters shows the UDF leading with 38.2% vote share. See the top CM picks and anti-incumbency data.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala 2026 pre-poll survey: UDF gains edge as LDF faces strong anti-incumbencyREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A pre-poll survey ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections shows a notable change in the political scene. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is currently in the lead, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is struggling with growing anti-incumbency feelings.

The numbers: Vote share projections

The survey, conducted with a diverse group of 26,000 respondents, reveals a clear lead for the opposition:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
  • UDF: 38.2% projected vote share.
  • LDF: 33.7% projected vote share.
  • NDA (BJP-led): 20.4% projected vote share.
  • Undecided: Around 8% of voters are still uncertain.

The CM face: Internal battles and favourites

The survey highlighted interesting dynamics regarding preferred chief minister candidates in each coalition:

Within the UDF:  

  • V.D. Satheesan: 29.5% support.
  • K.C. Venugopal: 28.2% support.
  • Shashi Tharoor: 23.4% support.

Within the LDF:

  • Pinarayi Vijayan: Leading with 38.2% support.
  • K.K. Shailaja: Following with 32.5% support.

When asked about potential political impact, K.C. Venugopal stands out as a strong favourite across communities, gaining 46.8% support as a potential CM compared to Pinarayi Vijayan’s 27.9%. Venugopal shows significant appeal among Christians (33.2%), Muslims (29.5%), and the youth (33.9%).

Public sentiment: Performance and development

Public dissatisfaction with the current LDF government seems high. Over 51% of respondents rated the government's performance as either "Poor" or "Very Poor." In contrast, only 34.5% rated it as "Good" or "Excellent."

Regarding development trust, the UDF leads with 38.9% confidence, followed by the LDF at 27.8% and the NDA at 23.1%.

The NDA factor and regional comparisons

In the NDA camp, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the clear favourite for the CM position, holding 52.1% support, well ahead of K. Surendran at 22.4%.

The survey also looked at national leaders, showing high approval ratings for Himanta Biswa Sarma (61.5% in Assam), M.K. Stalin (62.4% in Tamil Nadu), and Mamata Banerjee (58.6% in West Bengal), providing a snapshot of regional leadership across India.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and thunderstorms lash city; IMD issues travel advisory

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan terror plan
Pakistan's two-point terror plan: Khatu Shyam Temple in Asim Munir's crosshair
Auto news
BMW i3 unveiled with 900 km Range and 400kW ultra-fast charging
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra dies at 94
mobility
Kavach safety system approved for TN's Tiruchy-Tirunelveli rail route
Iran Israel US War
Iran strikes cripple 17% of Qatar's LNG; US plans 'largest strike'
US-Iran war
When Ras Laffan burns, India pays: The geopolitics of your budget
Indian Railways
Pakistan's fastest train vs India's Vande Bharat, Rajdhani: Check difference
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Who was Atiq Ahmed, gangster contested elections against PM Modi
Advanced air defence systems
World's most powerful air defence systems - ranked by range, cost
HDFC Bank
Rs 1 Lakh crore wiped out after HDFC Bank chairman exit