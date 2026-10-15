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EC announces fresh voter roll revision across 17 states amid SIR controversy

Election Commission announces Special Summary Revision in 17 states and UTs to boost voter enrolment amid ongoing SIR row.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
EC announces fresh voter roll revision across 17 states amid SIR controversy
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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