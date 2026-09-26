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Inside the Election Commission: CEC and Commissioners break silence on SIR row and dissent

Know the Election Commission's official clarification on SIR electoral roll rules, Form 6 parental declarations, and the ECINET portal review amid internal panel discussions.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Inside the Election Commission: CEC and Commissioners break silence on SIR row and dissent
Image Credit: Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi in meeting.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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