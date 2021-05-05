हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Election Commission

Election Commission defers bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats amid COVID-19 crisis

The Election Commission informed in its latest order that the upcoming by-polls to three Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats has been deferred due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India.

Election Commission defers bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats amid COVID-19 crisis
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Election Commission has deferred the upcoming by-polls to three Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. The poll panel informed in its latest order on Wednesday. 

The EC said called it inappropriate to hold the polls until the pandemic situation improves.

"The Commission has reviewed the matter today (Wednesday) and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country it would not be appropriate to hold by-elections till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these by-elections," it said in a statement.

The elections were to be held for three parliamentary constituencies of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and eight seats from state assemblies of Kalka and Ellenabad in Haryana; Vallabhnagar in Rajasthan; Sindgi in Karnataka; Rajabala and Mawryngkneng in Meghalaya, Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh and Badvel in Andhra Pradesh.

The poll panel had not announced the schedule of the proposed bypolls.

Further, decisions in the matter will be taken at an appropriate time after taking inputs from all states and after assessing the pandemic situation from authorities concerned.

