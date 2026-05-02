Election Commission directs repolling at 15 booths in 2 West Bengal seats today

The Election Commission of India has announced repolling at 15 booths in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies after receiving complaints of irregularities.

According to the poll body's directive, fresh voting will be conducted at 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour today.

"I am directed to state that based on reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers of 142-Magrahat Paschim AC and 143-Diamond Harbour AC regarding poll taken for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026, held on 29th April, 2026 and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares, under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that the poll taken on 29th April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations (as mentioned in Column 3 of the table below) to be void and appoints 2nd May, 2026 as the date and fixes the hours, for taking fresh poll at the said Polling Stations," Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer wrote in the order.

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Voting across all 15 polling stations will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm, the officer said.

"I am further to state that the widest possible publicity should be given by beating of drums in the polling area, and contesting candidates should be informed in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date," the poll body added.

The polling stations identified for repolling in Magrahat Paschim include: Booth 46 (Uttar Yearpur F.P School, Room No. 2); Booth 126 (Najra F.P School, Room No. 1); Booth 127 (Najra F.P School, Room No. 2); Booth 128 (Deula F.P School, Room No. 1); Booth 142 (Ghola Noyapara Girls' High Madrasha, Room No. 2); Booth 214 (Ektara Malaya F.P School, Room No. 1); Booth 215 (Ektara Malaya F.P School, Room No. 2); Booth 216 (Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P School, Room No. 1); Booth 230 (Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School, Room No. 1); Booth 231 (Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School, Room No. 2); and Booth 232 (Bahirpuya Kurkuria F.P School, Room No. 3).

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In Diamond Harbour, repolling will be conducted at Booth 117 (Bagda Junior High School), Booth 179 (Chandra F.P School, Room No. 2), Booth 194 (Haridevpur F.P School), and Booth 243 (Roynagar F.P School, Room No. 2), NDTV reported.

The Election Commission remains on high alert to avert any potential post-poll violence.

The Kolkata Police has imposed restrictions on gatherings in seven counting centres after leaders of the Trinamool Congress staged a protest at Netaji Indoor Stadium, alleging that ballot boxes were opened without the presence of their authorised representatives.

However, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal rejected the allegations made by the Trinamool Congress.

Polling in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with the state registering its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence.

The combined turnout across both phases stood at 92.47 per cent, the poll authority said last week.

Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.