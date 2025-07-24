Election Commission Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Poll Fraud Allegation

The Election Commission of India on Thursday fact-checked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress party did not file any appeal against Karnataka poll results and now claiming wrongdoing on the part of the poll body. Reacting to a video of Rahul Gandhi, the ECI said that the claim made in the social media post was misleading and baseless.

"As far as Electoral Rolls of Karnataka Lok Sabha 2024 is concerned, not a single appeal was filed with DM/ CEO of Karnataka, which was a valid legal remedy available to INC under Section 24 of RP Act 1950; and as far as conduct of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is concerned, out of 10 Election Petitions, not a single Election Petition was filed by any losing INC candidate, which was a legal remedy available to INC under Section 80 of RP Act 1951," said the ECI.

#ECIFactCheck



Claim made in this social media post is misleading and baseless



May refer to the link provided below to read in detail the response from CEO Karnataka:



— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) July 24, 2025

Rahul Gandhi's Allegation

Earlier on Thursday, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that the Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India. “Today, they (ECI) made a statement. This is complete nonsense. The fact of the matter is that the Election Commission is not doing its job. We have concrete, hundred per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. It is a hundred per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency, and we found it. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency, this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, aged 50 years, 45 years, 60 and 65 years are added. We have caught them. I want to send a message to the Election Commission: if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they can get away, you are mistaken. We are going to come for you," said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka CEO's Response

The Election Commission also shared data put on X by the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer. The Karnataka CEO on Thursday also refuted the charges by Rahul Gandhi. Rejecting election cheating charges, the Karnataka CEO said that the electoral rolls are prepared transparently and copies were shared with the recognised parties.

"As informed by the Election Commission of India already, Electoral Rolls are shared with all recognised political parties. During Special Summary Revision-2024, which was taken up before the General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, the copies of draft and final electoral rolls of all 224 assembly constituencies were provided to representatives of all registered and recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC)," said Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka V. Anbukumar.

Anbukumar pointed out that between the draft and final publication of rolls, about 9.17 lakh claims and objections were received for consideration.

His statement also highlighted that no appeals were received at that time, even as the political parties can file an appeal against wrongful additions or deletions in the Electoral Rolls. "As per law, an appeal can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the Electoral Rolls. No appeals received," said Anbukumar.