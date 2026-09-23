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  • /TN Seshan, Ashok Lavasa, and recent disagreements: A history of dissent within the Election Commission

TN Seshan, Ashok Lavasa, and recent disagreements: A history of dissent within the Election Commission

From TN Seshan and Ashok Lavasa to recent controversies, explore the history of internal disagreements, dissenting votes, and sharp conflicts within the Election Commission of India.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
TN Seshan, Ashok Lavasa, and recent disagreements: A history of dissent within the Election Commission
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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TN Seshan, Ashok Lavasa, and recent disagreements: A history of dissent within the Election Commission
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