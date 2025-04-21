‘Election Commission Is Compromised,’ Says Rahul Gandhi At Diaspora Meet In Boston; BJP Hits Back

The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the Election Commission during a meeting in Boston. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi has made it his identity to demean Indian institutions while speaking abroad.

While criticising Rahul Gandhi's speech, Poonawalla said that he also started speaking against the nation while speaking against the PM.

"Rahul Gandhi's identity is to humiliate Indian organisations and institutions on foreign soil. He goes abroad and makes comments on India's Constitution, judiciary, and questions the Election Commission of India (ECI). This shows how people, while going against PM Modi, have started going against the country," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Earlier, the Leader of the opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi addressed the diaspora in Boston and alleged that the Election Commission (EC) in India was "compromised," stating that there was something fundamentally wrong with the system.

"It's very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and there is something very wrong with the system. I have said this multiple times, " he said.

Citing the example of the Maharashtra polls, the Senior Congress leader stated that there was an addition of 65 lakh voters to the voter list in two hours, which was impossible.

"More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact... the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible..." he said, addressing the meeting.