हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Election Commission issues dates for Andhra Pradesh local body polls

The State Election Commission on Saturday released the notification for the local body elections. As per the notice issued, the election for MPTC and ZPTC will be held on March 21.

Election Commission issues dates for Andhra Pradesh local body polls
File photo

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The State Election Commission on Saturday released the notification for the local body elections. As per the notice issued, the election for MPTC and ZPTC will be held on March 21.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 24. While the elections for the municipal is scheduled on March 23.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 27. Whereas the Gram Panchayats (I) elections will be held on March 27 and for Gram Panchayats (II) will be held on March 29.

TDP had on March 5 requested the state EC not to include village volunteers in the election process. TDP alleged that 90 per cent of village volunteers are YSRCP workers and they are mere volunteers but not government employees.

If they are used in the process, they will influence the voting, the party said.TDP leaders had said that the election commissioner has assured them of convening a meeting of all political parties before the local body elections.

Tags:
Election CommissionAndhra pradesh local body electionsAndhra local body elections
Next
Story

Two people in Punjab test positive for Coronavirus

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Shaheen Bagh protest may end amid fear of Coronavirus