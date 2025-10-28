Election Commission Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Voter Enrolments

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a showcause notice to poll strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, after finding evidence that his name appears on the electoral rolls of both Bihar and West Bengal.

According to the notice from the Returning Officer of Kargahar Assembly Constituency in Sasaram, Rohtas district (Bihar), Kishor is registered as a voter in Part 367 (Middle School, Konar, North Section) under polling booth number 621, with EPIC number 1013123718.

However, his name is also said to be listed in the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal, where the polling station is located at St. Helen School, B. Ranishankari Lane.

Citing Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the notice points out that a person cannot be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. It warns that violation of this provision may invite action under Section 31 of the Act, which prescribes penalties including imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

Kishor has been asked to submit his explanation within three days, clarifying how his name came to appear in two separate state electoral rolls.

The development comes during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

Kishor, who is currently touring Bihar as part of his Jan Suraaj Yatra, has not yet commented on the notice.