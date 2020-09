New Delhi: Election Commission of India will hold a press conference in Delhi today (September 25). The ECI is likely to announce the dates for the Bihar election which is likely to be held in the month of November.

The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

The polls to elect a new 243-member assembly will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.