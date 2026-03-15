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NewsIndiaElection Commission likely to announce election schedule in five poll-bound states today
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Election Commission likely to announce election schedule in five poll-bound states today

Election Commission of India likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states today. India is set for a busy electoral calendar in 2026, with Assembly elections due in four States and one Union Territory, alongside scheduled urban local body polls in major States.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Election Commission likely to announce election schedule in five poll-bound states today(Image Credit: ANI)

Election Commission of India likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states today. India is gearing up for a busy electoral calendar in 2026, with Assembly elections scheduled in four states and one Union Territory, along with urban local body polls planned in several major states.

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