Election Commission likely to announce election schedule in five poll-bound states today
Election Commission of India likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states today. India is set for a busy electoral calendar in 2026, with Assembly elections due in four States and one Union Territory, alongside scheduled urban local body polls in major States.
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Election Commission of India likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states today. India is gearing up for a busy electoral calendar in 2026, with Assembly elections scheduled in four states and one Union Territory, along with urban local body polls planned in several major states.
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