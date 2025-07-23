ECI Begins Vice-Presidential Election Preparations Two Days After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Unexpected Resignation

The Election Commission of India has started preparations for the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025.

This comes a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation on Tuesday, citing health-related reasons.

The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made under it -- The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

"Accordingly, the Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible," the polls body said.

The ECI also mentioned that major pre-announcement activities, which are already been started, include preparation of Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha; Finalisation of Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer(s); and Preparation and dissemination of Background Material on all the previous Vice-Presidential elections.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha steps in to discharge the Vice President's parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House.

However, this temporary arrangement does not confer the title of Acting Vice President or confer broader constitutional authority beyond the Rajya Sabha chairmanship.

According to experts, under the Constitution, the Election Commission must fill the vacancy "as soon as possible", typically within six months. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term rather than simply completing the remainder of Dhankhar's tenure.

Top Contenders Vice President Post

Apart from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, one of the key contenders being considered for the vice president's post is Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh Singh. He has been in the post since 2020 and is seen as a trusted figure with the current administration.

Other potential candidates reportedly include Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. According to media reports, the BJP is also exploring the option of choosing a current state governor—as was adopted by Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the governor of West Bengal before assuming the vice president's post—or possibly a senior Union minister with significant experience in parliamentary affairs.

(With IANS Inputs)