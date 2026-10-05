/Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Bihar SIR and Form 6

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday reiterated that the order for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, issued on June 24, 2025, was approved unanimously by the Commission, rejecting claims made by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on social media.
In a clarification issued alongside Gandhi’s social media post, the ECI said: “The order for SIR in Bihar issued on 24 June 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 27 May 2026”.
The Commission also highlighted the relevant section of its September 26 press note, which stated: “The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960) will be used”.
The ECI’s clarification came shortly after Gandhi’s social media post, in which he alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had illegally changed Form 6.
“It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable”, Gandhi said.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also issued a Fact Check on Monday, stating that the ECI had not removed its September 26 press note from its website.
The press note had modified certain terms related to Form 6 for the non-SIR period.
In its Fact Check and “fake news alert”, the PIB shared the ECI website’s link to the September 26 press note, rejecting claims made on social media by Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janta Party.
The government advisory urged people, including those active on social media, to guard against rumours.
“Do not share unverified videos or claims. Check information against credible, independently verifiable sources before accepting or sharing it”, the PIB said.
The PIB is the Centre’s nodal information dissemination agency and is controlled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The ECI’s September 26 note extended the SIR deadlines in Delhi and Maharashtra. It also countered allegations of friction within the Commission and revised the procedure related to the SIR notice.
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