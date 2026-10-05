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  • /Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Bihar SIR and Form 6

Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Bihar SIR and Form 6

The ECI’s clarification came shortly after Gandhi’s social media post, in which he alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had illegally changed Form 6.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Bihar SIR and Form 6
Image Credit: IANS

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