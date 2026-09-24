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Inside the Election Commission fight: Why the opposition wants to remove poll chief Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition parties are moving to remove India's Chief Election Commissioner after reports showed two top officials objected 14 times over voter list changes and registration rules. Here is what happened.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Inside the Election Commission fight: Why the opposition wants to remove poll chief Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (L), Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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